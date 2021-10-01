Top autumn action starts here with horse racing live streaming this Saturday on QuinnBet. There are chances galore to watch and bet on horse racing in the UK, Ireland and France. Tuning in doesn’t cost you a penny either at QuinnBet where the streams come free of charge. Signing up to their sportsbook comes with a £25 risk free bet for new customers as well.

Talk about lots of live horse racing streaming on offer on Saturday, 2 October. There is a packed programme of Flat and jumps action accessible through QuinnBet throughout the day. It’s all free, remember, so the chance to watch and bet on horse racing shouldn’t go begging.

Arc Weekend at Longchamp in Paris gets underway across the Channel. France are one hour ahead of the British Isles with the Prix du Cadran card starting first, then in Ireland it’s Champion Chase at Gowran Park. Newmarket is the first of Saturday’s meetings in England chronologically with the feature Sun Chariot Stakes for fillies and mares.

Killarney in the Emerald Isle hosts some Flat action too, while Ascot has three black type races and the Challenge Cup Heritage Handicap. It’s also Two-Year-Old Trophy day at Redcar with minor meetings at Chester and Fontwell taking place too. Another All-Weather card from Wolverhampton completes a stellar Saturday with horse racing live streaming opportunities galore.

Live Stream Saturday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

There are so many highlights on 2 October, we hardly to know where to begin. The first of two Group 1s at Longchamp is the 2m 4f Prix du Cadran (2:15). All of the British Isles’ top stayers, Trueshan, Stardivarius and last year’s heroine Princess Zoe, have been declared for this extreme test of stamina.

Over the same trip at Gowran Park, the Grade 2 Champion Chase (3:20) sees Galway Plate victor Royal Rendezvous dropping back in trip and up in class. Irish master trainer Willie Mullins also has the re-opposing runner-up and subsequent Listowel scorer Easy Game in the line-up, who won the race last year. Put The Kettle On makes her reappearance for Henry De Bromhead with her last four victories coming at Cheltenham over the shorter trip of 2m. This promises to be a cracking steeplechase.

At Ascot, Hurricane Ivor tries to complete a hat-trick after progressing out of handicaps in the Listed 5f Rous Stakes (2:05). Owen Burrows runner Hukum is out to atone for a defeat at Kempton last time out in the 1m 4f Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes (2:40). Glen Shiel escapes a penalty in the same grade for the 6f Bengough Stakes (3:15) and has run his two career bests over the course and distance. A typically wide-open renewal of the 7f Challenge Cup Heritage Handicap completes the Ascot acton.

Sun Chariot showdown at Newmarket could be historic

If all that isn’t reason enough, then tune in to live horse racing streaming for an incredible renewal of the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket (2:55). Snow Lantern is the daughter of 2013 winner Sky Lantern, and emulating her dam would make major headlines for the Richard Hannon stable. While Snow Lantern landed the Falmouth Stakes here in July, Mother Earth took the 1000 Guineas in the spring.

This is a much-anticipated rematch between the pair at a course where both have enjoyed their finest hours. Saffron Beach was just behind Mother Earth in the fillies’ Classic and bounced back to form with a ready Group 3 win last time out. Matron Stakes winner No Speak Alexander recorded a breakthrough win at the highest level at Leopardstown and her trainer Jessica Harrington is having some autumn. It’s a fabulous race where three-year-olds dominate the Sun Chariot market.

Saturday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 2 October

Longchamp – first race 12:23 BST

Gowran Park – first race 13:00 BST

Nemarket – first race 13:10 BST

Killarney – first race 13:25 BST

Ascot – first race 13:30 BST

Redcar – first race 13:50 BST

Chester – first race 13:55 BST

Fontwell – first race 14:50 BST

Wolverhampton – first race 16:52 BST

