The ITV Racing tips for Saturday, 2 October cover picks from Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar on a typically busy day. This is where to read Matt Chapman tips and Jason Weaver tips for all eight televised races.

Among the ITV Racing tips Saturday has to offer are selections for the feature 1m Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket. Ascot has the Challenge Cup Heritage Handicap over 7f, the Listed 5f Rous Stakes and two Group 3s broadcast live on ITV. They are the 1m 4f Cumberland Lodge Stakes and 6f Bengough Stakes.

There are even occasions among ITV Racing tips today where Matt Chapman tips and Jason Weaver tips are the same. Normally, the pundits can’t agree on the colour of an orange, let alone which horses to back! The table below lists their picks, so it’s easy to see who fancies what…

ITV Racing Tips Table for 2 October

Both Matt Chapman and Jason Weaver pick Hurricane Ivor for his hat-trick in the Rous Stakes. They also agree on top weight Fearby in the valuable sales race at Newbury. The other six events in ITV Racing tips see Chapman and Weaver pick different horses. They take different views in the Listed 6f Two-Year-Old Trophy at Redcar, all of the Group races and two handicaps live on ITV this Saturday.