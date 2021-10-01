The NAP of the Day with SoccerLens tipsters this Friday is Anemoi. He makes his debut for new trainer Gary Moore in the extended 2m 5f handicap chase on the 1 October card at Fontwell (2:10) at odds of 11/4.

Anemoi won five of his 11 starts for previous handler Harry Whittington. He now tries a trip beyond 2m 4f for the first time. The seven-year-old Manduro gelding appeals as the best value Bet of the Day for many reasons, including his current price. Find out why he rates the NAP of the Day for 1 October at 11/4 with our experts below.

Why will Anemoi win?

Anemoi is best caught first time out. That has been the case throughout his entire career to date. After winning his first two hurdles outings in the 2018-19 campaign, he was a fine third in the Listed Ballymore Trial at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Injuries kept Anemoi off the track for an entire season but he returned to action last October.

He bested Proschema, a subsequent four-time winner now rated 142, at Wetherby and then made his chasing bow. Anemoi rallied and ran on at Chepstow, getting up on the line off a mark of 133. Although he struggled in subsequent outings, a long break freshening him up has always been a plus.

Kate and Andrew Brooks, Anemoi’s owners, took their horses out of the Whittington stable earlier this year. Moore is the beneficiary here. Anemoi joins a yard that has sent out more twice as many winners (60) at Fontwell as any other over the last five seasons. The stable’s 19 per cent strike rate at this venue in that period speaks for itself.

A slight ease in the weights for Anemoi gives him claims of resuming winning ways here. The opposition largely lacks his scope for further progress with top weight Mac Tottie not particularly well-treated and Highway One O One not the force of old aged nine. Back Anemoi at his current odds and a £25 bet returns £93.75 if he wins. Should he lose the race, then QuinnBet refund the losing stake as a free bet.

