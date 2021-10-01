A new month in October brings the opportunity to watch and bet on horse racing in the UK and Ireland with QuinnBet. Through their live horse racing streaming service, anyone with a betting account gets access to the best of the action from the British Isles and beyond. It doesn’t cost a penny extra either. New QuinnBet customers can also take advantage of a £25 risk free bet when signing up.

The horse racing live streaming on offer this Friday, 1 October, through QuinnBet looks great. With a busy day in prospect, punters can watch and bet on horse racing to their heart’s content. Remember, the live horse racing streaming today is free.

British jumps action kicks off the Friday feeling at Fontwell followed by Hexham. In Ireland, meanwhile, there is a National Hunt card at Gowran Park. Ascot has the Noel Murless Stakes headlining the first day of its two-day Flat meeting. Later on, Dundalk has a couple of Listed events on the All-Weather and Newcastle also goes on its artificial surface. Read on for more information about the best of horse racing live streaming on 1 October:

Live Stream Friday’s Horse Racing – What’s On

In Ireland, the big race over jumps is the Listed 2m Pat Walsh Memorial Mares Hurdle at Gowran Park (3:48). Willie Mullins holds a typically strong hand here courtesy of Hook Up and top weight Getaway Gorgeous. Long-time training rival Gordon Elliott has two runners too in Make My Heart Fly and Say Goodbye. Declan Queally saddles the only course and distance winner in the line-up, Western Victory, and The Getaway Star in an intriguing renewal.

Later on, the All-Weather polytrack at Dundalk sees juveniles tackle the artificial surface in search of black type. The Listed 5f Legacy Stakes (5:15) sees Ger Lyons filly Geocentric out to improve on last month’s third in this grade on turf at Ayr. Ladies Church represents Johnny Murtagh, meanwhile, and he hopes a first-time hood will help reverse form with that rival.

Each training member of the O’Brien family of Ballydoyle fame take each other on in the other Listed race at Dundalk, the 7f Star Appeal Stakes (6:45). Donnacha O’Brien saddles Absolute Ruler looking to cash in on an ease in grade and drop back in trip. Older brother Joseph unleashes impressive Down Royal winner Snaffles. Their father, Aidan O’Brien, runs Leinster House but it might not be a family affair thanks Lyons representative Markaz Paname.

Noel Murless Stakes sees progressive royal runner at Ascot

Who doesn’t like a royal runner? The Queen’s silks shall be carried fittingly at Ascot, a local track to Windsor Castle, by Chalk Stream in the Listed 1m 6f Noel Murless Stakes for three-year-olds there today (3:05). Seeing Her Majesty have a horse competing is a big reason for tuning in to live horse racing streaming this Friday. Chalk Stream has won his last three starts and turned the Lavazza Stakes Heritage Handicap at this venue into a procession last time out.

Challenging the William Haggas inmate are Ralph Beckett’s St Leger sixth Scope and Brian Meehan’s Bahrain Trophy runner-up Mandoob. Those bits of Group form in higher grades mean both should be taken seriously. The Noel Murless Stakes field also contains another Ascot handicap winner in First Light. That horse represents John and Thady Gosden, while Melrose Handicap scorer Valley Forge and Classic Lord complete the line-up.

Watch all of the horse racing live streaming from the half-dozen horse racing meetings in the UK and Ireland today through QuinnBet. Just follow these six steps:

Register with QuinnBet Log in to the account Make a deposit Find the Horse Racing page Search for races of interest Hit Watch and see them live

View the Latest Live Horse Racing Streams on Quinnbet

Friday’s Live Horse Racing Streaming Schedule – 1 October

Fontwell – first race 13:00 BST

Hexham – first race 13:15 BST

Gowran Park – first race 13:30 BST

Ascot – first race 13:55 BST

Dundalk – first race 16:45 BST

Newcastle – first race 16:55 BST

Horse Racing Free Bet – Get Half of Losses Refunded as a Free Bet up to £25

QuinnBet provide a new customer offer than all SportsLens readers can take advantage of! Sign up to their sportsbook, then make a deposit and place a sports bet on any eligible market, including horse racing, at minimum odds of Evens (2.00). If there are losses in the account when it’s the end of the first day, then half of those are refunded as a Free Bet of up to £25. There are also 100 Free Spins available on the Grand Spinn slot in the QuinnBet online casino.

Place at least three bets and, if one of them is a £10 wager at minimum odds of Evens (2.00) and the account balance is up, get a £5 Free Bet and the Free Spins. First deposits made with Skrill and Neteller aren’t eligible for the welcome bonus, and further T&Cs apply.

Join QuinnBet to Get 50% of Losses Back up to a £25 Free Bet