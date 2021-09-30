The Europa League returns to our screens tonight, and our betting expert looks at the pick of this evening’s games, details a five-fold football Acca, and shares how to get a £30 Free Bet at Boyle Sports.

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow

vs Spartak Moscow Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow

vs Lokomotiv Moscow Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb

Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven

Sparta Prague vs Rangers

Betting on the teams highlighted in bold above at Boyle Sports provides odds of approx 27/1 – and a return of £283.50 on a £10 stake.

Click to bet our 27/1 football ACCA at Boyle Sports

Thursday’s Football Accumulator Tips

Napoli vs Spartak Moscow – Napoli to win at 1/5

Napoli are currently atop of the table in a highly competitive Serie A, having won six of six, scoring 16 goals in the process. Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has been in great form, scoring six goals in six games, including two against Leicester in Europa League Week-1.

In short, it will be a very tough ask for a Spartak side that currently sits in 8th place in the Russian Premier League to come to Naples and eke out a result. The smart money is on free-scoring Napoli here.

Lazio vs Lokomotiv Moscow – Lazio to win at 1/3

Though Lazio suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Galatasaray in Week-1 of the Europa League, it’s not uncommon for teams to lose when faced with the hostile atmosphere at the Türk Telekom Stadyumu. Many have met the same fate. Lazio’s form in Serie A, in which they are 6th having won three, drawn 2, and lost 1, scoring 15 goals in the process, suggests that Maurizio Sarri’s side will rebound well in front of their home crowd tonight vs Lokomotiv.

Genk vs Dinamo Zagreb – Dinamo Zagreb to win at 11/4

Both Genk and Dinamo Zagreb are flying in domestic competition thus far in 2021/22. Genk sit 3rd in the Belgian top-flight, just one point from top spot. Dinamo Zagreb are third in the Croatian HNL but can go two points clear at the top if they win their game in hand.

In what is a tough game to call, the form of Lovro Majer and Mislav Orsic for the Croatian side; the fact that they must get a result after losing to West Ham in Europa League Week-1, plus the superior odds available on a Zagreb win is enough to chance a bet.

Sturm Graz vs PSV Eindhoven – PSV to win at 3/4

It’s the second-best team in Austria on current form vs the fourth-best team in Holland. Both sides have shown a real propensity to score goals but boast permeable defenses: Sturm Graz have scored 24 goals in nine games but do concede one per game on average. It’s a similar story for PSV, a team that’s netted 17 goals in seven games in the Eredivisie but conceded 10.

Both teams need a win in tonight’s fixture after disappointing results in Week-1 of the Europa League, but we’re backing the superior quality of the Eredivisie to shine through this evening. Also, keep an eye on striker Eran Zahavi (3 goals; 1 assist) and playmaker Cody Gakpo (2 goals; 4 assists) for the Dutch outfit: both have been in scintillating form of late.

Sparta Prague vs Rangers – Sparta to win at 17/10

Wining away in the Czech Republic is no mean feat. It’s especially tough when visiting Sparta Prague, and even more so if you are Scottish champions Rangers, a team that historically struggles to get it done on the road in Europe.

Keep a watchful eye on Sparta’s Adam Hlozek tonight. The 19-year-old has three goals and five assists already this season and looks like a star-in-the-making. Expect Hlozek and Jakub Pesek (4goals; 2 assists) to wreck the party for the travelling Rangers faithful.

Thursday’s Football Acca

Napoli to beat Spartak Moscow

Lazio to beat Lokomotiv Moscow

Dinamo Zagreb to beat Genk

PSV Eindhoven to beat Sturm Graz

Sparta Prague to beat Rangers

Betting on our selection at Boyle Sports will provide odds of around 27/1 – and a return of £283.50 on a £10 stake.

Click to bet our 27/1 football ACCA at Boyle Sports

Thursday’s Europa League Free Bet

BoyleSports is offering a Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets promo to any newcomer to the site. This special offer can be used in conjunction with Thursday’s Europa League fixtures.

To claim £30 in free bets at Boyle Sports, simply:

Click any link on this page to go to Boyle Sports Register for a new account & place a qualifying bet of £10, or more BoyleSports will then credit your account with £30 in Free Bets

Click here to get £30 in Free Bets at Boyle Sports