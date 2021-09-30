Real Sociedad were held to a draw against PSV Eindhoven in their Europa League group opener and they will look to pick up all three points against Monaco this week.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 17:45 pm BST.

The Spanish outfit are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive league wins and they will be confident of picking up all three points at home.

Meanwhile, the French outfit are in impressive form as well and they have picked up two consecutive victories with a scoreline of 3-1.

Real Sociedad vs Monaco team news

Real Sociedad have an extensive injury list and they will be without several first-team stars.

Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez, Jon Guridi, Alexander Isak, Diego Rico, David Silva, Jon Pacheco, Asier illarramendi and Ander Barrenetxea are all expected to miss out.

Youssouf Fofana is likely to miss out for Monaco.

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Ander Guevara, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Julen Lobete

Monaco: Alexander Nubel; Ismail Jakobs, Strahinja Pavlovic, Guillermo Maripan, Ruben Aguilar; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eliot Matazo; Sofiane Diop, Gelson Martins, Kevin Volland; Wissam Ben Yedder

Real Sociedad vs Monaco form guide

The Spanish outfit are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and they have managed to keep four clean sheets in the process.

Monaco have picked up four wins in the last six matches across all competitions and the French outfit have Scored 11 goals in that period.

Real Sociedad vs Monaco betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Real Sociedad vs Monaco from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Real Sociedad – 6/5

• Draw – 5/2

• Monaco – 23/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/6

• Under – 5/6

Real Sociedad vs Monaco prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up a win here and this should be a close contest.

Real Sociedad have drawn five of their last six matches in the Europa League and Marseille will fancy their chances of getting something out of this game.

A draw seems like a probable result here.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

