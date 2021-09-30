Marseille will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Lens when they take on Galatasaray in the Europa League this week.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 20:00 pm BST.

The French outfit were held to a draw against Lokomotiv Moscow in their group opener and they will want to pick up all three points here.

Galatasaray bounced back from back to back defeats with a 2-1 win over Goztepe last time out and they will fancy pulling off an upset here.

Marseille vs Galatasaray team news

Marseille will be without Arkadiusz Milik due to an injury. Boubacar Kamara is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and he is unlikely to return here.

The Turkish outfit will be without Arda Turan and Sacha Boey.

Marseille: Pau Lopez; Luan Peres, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba; Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Valentin Rongier; Matteo Guendouzi; Cengiz Under, Konrad de la Fuente, Dimitri Payet

Galatasaray: Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyalı, Berkan Kutlu; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Olimpiu Moruțan; Halil Dervisoglu

Marseille vs Galatasaray form guide

The defeat against Lens at the weekend was Marseille’s first loss of the season and they will be determined to bounce back strongly with a win here.

However, the French outfit have failed to win their last nine matches in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, the visitors are winless in four of the last six matches across all competitions.

Regardless of their current form, Galatasaray are undefeated in their last five matches in the Europa League and they could give Marseille a run for their money here.

Marseille vs Galatasaray betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Marseille vs Galatasaray from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Marseille – 4/6

• Draw – 16/5

• Galatasaray – 4/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 10/11

Marseille vs Galatasaray prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up a win here and this should be a close contest. The two sides are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

Get a draw at 16/5 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Marseille vs Galatasaray at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred