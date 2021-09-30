Lens will be looking to close the gap with league leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a win over Reims this week.

Watch and bet on Lens vs Reims live on Friday, October 1st, 20:00 PM (BST)

Lens are second in the Ligue 1 table and they will fancy their chances against a vulnerable Reims side. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of just two wins in their last six matches across all competitions.

Lens vs Reims team news

The home side will be without Corentin Jean due to an injury.

Reims could be without Arber Zeneli and Valon Berisha due to injuries.

Reims: Rajkovic; Gravillon, Faes, Abdelhamid; Foket, Matusiwa, Munetsi, Konan; Ekitike, Kebbal, Koffi

Lens: Leca; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Doucoure, Fofana, Machado; Sotoca, Kalimuendo-Muinga, Costa

Lens vs Reims form guide

Lens are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions. However, they have conceded seven goals in their last five.

The home side have also won their last two meetings against Reims.

Meanwhile, the visitors are 11th in the Ligue 1 table with just two wins out of eight league games. They have not beaten Lens in their last five meetings and they have conceded at least once in four of their last six matches across all competitions.

Lens vs Reims betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Lens vs Reims from bet365:

Match-winner:

Reims – 7/2

Draw – 5/2

Lens– 17/20

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 11/9

Under – 7/9

Lens vs Reims prediction

Lens are the better team here and they should be able to grind out a home win. They have an impressive head-to-head record against Reims as well.

The visitors are no pushovers but they have won just twice in their last six outings. They are likely to fall short here.

Prediction: Lens to win.

