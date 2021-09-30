Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos preview, team news, betting tips & prediction

Fenerbahce will take on Olympiacos at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium Stadium in Group D clash on Thursday in the Europa League.

The two sides meet on Thursday at 17:45 pm BST.

Fenerbahce are heading into this game on the back of a two-game winning streak.

Olympiacos have won four games in a row across all competitions.

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos team news

The home side are missing a host of players with Nazim Sangare, Ferdi Kadioglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Marcel Tisserand, Serdar Dursun, Miha Zajc and Jose Sosa all being ruled out due to injuries.

The visitors are without Konstantinos Fortounis and Ruben Semedo, both being sidelined due to injuries.

Fenerbahce possible starting line-up: Bayindir; Novak, Kim, Szalai; Gustavo, Ozil, Kadioglu, Gumuskaya; Rossi, Berisha; Valencia

Olympiacos possible starting line-up: Vaclik; Karbownik, Cisse, Papastathopoulos, Reabciuk; Carnara, Bouchalakis; Masouras, Camara, Onyekuru; Tiquinho

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos form guide

Fenerbahce are leading the top of the Turkish League table with 19 points from seven games. They dropped points against Basaksehir (defeat) and Sivasspor (draw), but apart from that they have won all their games so far.

They were denied an opening-day win, managing a 1-1 draw against German side Eintracht Frankfurt two weeks ago.

Olympiacos picked up a 2-1 win over 10-man Royal Antwerp in their opening match of this competition. They currently sit top of the Super League table with 10 points from four games.

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Fenerbahce – 11/8

• Draw – 12/5

• Olympiacos – 21/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/6

• Under 2.5 – 5/6

Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos prediction

Both sides are in good form at the moment, and are heading into this match on the back of victories from their respective domestic games.

Also, both the clubs are top of the table of their respective leagues. Having said that, Fenerbahce will look for a win at their home turf.

Prediction: Fenerbahce to win.

Get Fenerbahce to win at 11/8 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Fenerbahce vs Olympiacos at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred