Liverpool have been handed a major injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Porto tomorrow night.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Reds are set to be without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who has not travelled with the squad to Portugal today.

The report further states that Liverpool have not disclosed the details of the injury but the defender could miss out against Manchester City this weekend as well.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp and his absence will come as a hammer blow for the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the best fullbacks in world football right now and he is integral to Liverpool’s style of play.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the England international is an exceptional creator from the right-back position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his 35th Premier League assist yesterday, aged 22 years and 340 days. Only Cesc Fábregas, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs have reached this total at a younger age in the Premier League. [Opta] Incredible 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/uK3hfFyCBi — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 13, 2021

The defender has created numerous chances for Liverpool over the last couple of seasons with his outstanding long-range passing and crossing ability. Alexander-Arnold is a threat from indirect and direct set-pieces as well.

It will be interesting to see how Liverpool cope with his absence In the next couple of matches.

Youngster Neco Williams could be an option for Klopp. Alternatively, the German manager could use James Miller as his right back.

The Liverpool midfielder deputised in the role of a full-back against Crystal Palace earlier this season and he has the experience and quality to excel in that position.

Williams is quite inexperienced and he could struggle against quality teams like Porto and Manchester City. Furthermore, someone like Milner could offer more in the final third because of his creativity and passing ability.

Regardless, there will be a drop off in quality and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can grind out important results during adversity.