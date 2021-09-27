Brighton will look to climb to the top of the Premier League with a win over Crystal Palace this week.

The two sides meet on Monday at 20:00 pm BST.

Crystal Palace crashed to their second defeat of the season last time out and Patrick Vieira’s side will look to bounce back from the 3-0 loss against Liverpool. The Eagles have been decent under the Frenchman so far and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points at home.

Meanwhile, Brighton have been excellent in the league so far and the fact that they could be top of the table after tonight speaks volumes about their performances.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton team news

The home side will be without Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson due to injuries.

Adam Webster is the only injury worry for the visitors.

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy; March, Bissouma, Lallana, Cucurella; Trossard, Welbeck; Maupay

Crystal Palace vs Brighton form guide

Palace have picked up five points in the league so far and they are 15th in the table. The home fans will demand a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether they can produce a strong performance like they did against Spurs.

The home side have picked up just one win in the Premier League so far.

Brighton are coming into this game on the back of four wins and a defeat in their last five league games. Graham Potter’s side will be full of confidence here.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace vs Brighton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Crystal Palace– 21/10

• Draw – 21/10

• Brighton– 8/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/8

• Under – 4/7

Crystal Palace vs Brighton prediction

Palace are no pushovers and they will look to give Brighton a run for their money here. However, the away side have been on a different level so far this season and they will look to grind out a morale-boosting away win.

The home side have conceded eight goals in five league games and their defensive vulnerabilities could prove to be costly here. An away win seems likely.

Prediction: Brighton to win.

