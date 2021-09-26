Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby this weekend and the Gunners will look to build on their recent results with a win at home.

The two sides meet on Sunday at 16:30 pm BST.

The Gunners have picked up wins in four of their last five matches across all competitions and they will be looking to put together a winning run after a disastrous start of the season.

Meanwhile, Spurs have failed to win three of their last four matches across all competitions and they will be desperate for a Derby win to boost their confidence levels.

Arsenal vs Tottenham team news

Arsenal have a fully fit squad to choose from but Tottenham will be without the services of Ryan Sessegnon and Steven Bergwijn.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard; Saka, Aubameyang, Smith Rowe

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli; Lucas, Kane, Son

Arsenal vs Tottenham form guide

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign with three consecutive defeats but they have done well to pick up wins in the last two matches against Norwich and Burnley.

The Gunners have managed to keep a clean sheet in the last two league games as well.

Tottenham made an impressive start to their Premier League campaign under their new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and they picked up three consecutive victories.

However, they have lost their last two games against Crystal Palace and Chelsea, both with a scoreline of 3-0.

Arsenal vs Tottenham betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Arsenal vs Tottenham from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Arsenal – 13/10

• Draw – 12/5

• Tottenham – 12/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 11/10

• Under – 4/5

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction

Arsenal have an excellent head to head record at home against Tottenham and they are undefeated in 25 of their last 27 matches against Sunday’s opposition.

Furthermore, they have the momentum with them and the home side should be able to inflict another defeat on Tottenham this weekend.

Spurs have conceded six goals in their last two league games without reply and they are likely to struggle here.

Prediction: Arsenal to win.

Get Arsenal to win at 13/10 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Arsenal vs Tottenham at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £30 in free sports bets

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred