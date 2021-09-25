Manchester United host Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend and the Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from their cup defeat last time out.

The two sides meet on the 25th of September at 12:30 pm BST.

The Red Devils will be desperate to produce a strong reaction after their League Cup elimination during the midweek.

Meanwhile, Villa were dumped out of the League Cup during the midweek as well and they will be looking to get back to winning ways here.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa team news

Manchester United will be without the services of Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo due to injuries.

Villa have quite a few injury issues for this weekend. The likes of Trezeguet, Keinan Davis, Morgan Sanson, Leon Bailey and Matt Targett are all ruled out with injuries and Axel Tuanzebe will not be able to play against his parent club.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Aston Villa: Martinez; Mings, Hause, Konsa; Cash, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Young; Ings, Watkins

Manchester United vs Aston Villa form guide

Manchester United have done extremely well in the Premier League so far this season with four wins and a draw in their five outings. The Red Devils will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

Villa have picked up just one win in their last three Premier League matches and they will need some luck to pull off an upset here.

United managed to complete a league double over Aston Villa last season and they will be hoping for more of the same this year.

Manchester United vs West Ham betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Aston Villa from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United – 4/9

• Draw – 4/1

• Aston Villa – 7/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/7

• Under – 11/8

Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction

Manchester United are in red hot form in the Premier League and they have managed to score 13 goals in their last five league outings.

The Red Devils are still unbeaten in the competition and they are up against a side that has failed to win three of their last four league matches.

This should be another routine home win for Manchester United.

Prediction: Manchester United to win.

