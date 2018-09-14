Pundit eyeing 70/1 bookie-basher as Blackburn Rovers host Aston Villa

Blackburn Rovers face Aston Villa on Saturday with both sides eager to bounce back from disappointing defeats in their last games.
Rovers lost at Bristol City, while Villa crashed heavily at Sheffield United, meaning both lost their unbeaten records on the same weekend.
Sky Sports‘ pundit David Prutton believes Saturday’s clash will be an entertaining affair and has tipped a 2-2 scoreline with Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia to score first (70/1 with Sky Bet).
“Both of these sides suffered humbling defeats in their last game and have been forced to dwell on them during the international break,” he said.
“While Blackburn threw away a lead to lose 4-1 at Bristol, Aston Villa were thumped pretty much from the off at Sheffield.
“There’s no doubt that Blackburn have been missing Bradley Dack, because he is absolutely crucial to their hopes this season.
“Villa score and concede plenty and for that reason I’m going for a score draw.”
The two sides last met at Ewood Park back in April 2017, with Danny Graham’s goal securing a 1-0 win for Rovers.
Tony Mowbray’s team are priced at 13/8, with Villa on offer at 13/8 and the draw available at 11/5.