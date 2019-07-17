Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Bjorn Engels posts message on Twitter after joining Aston Villa

17 July, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa new boy Bjorn Engels took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after completing his move yesterday.

The Villans announced the signing of Engels yesterday on their official website. The 24-year-old has become the club’s eighth signing of the summer.

With his signature, Villa have taken their spending to almost £100m.

The new signing has said that it has always been his dream to play in the Premier League, and has thanked the fans for giving him a warm welcome.

Engels has become the club’s fourth centre-back signing, after Tyrone Mings, Kourtney Hause and Ezri Konsa were all recruited by Dean Smith.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Villa have paid around £9m to sign Engels from Stade Reims.

He started his career in the youth system at Club Brugge in Belgium, and later went on to play for the senior team.

He also spent time with Greek outfit Olympiacos prior to his stint in France.

Some Villa fans responded to his tweet on Twitter:

