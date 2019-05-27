Bjarnason could leave Villa

Birkir Bjarnason could be on his way out of Aston Villa this summer after falling down the pecking order. The 31-year-old was linked with a move away from Villa Park in January but no deal materialised. Bjarnason has struggled for consistent playing time under Dean Smith this season and might have to leave the Midlands club as a result.
The Icelandic international has 12 months remaining on his deal, but it’s hard to see Bjarnason staying for another year if he’s going to be on the periphery. Villa’s potential return to the Premier League could also impact on the midfielder’s future, as his chances of playing top-flight football are slim if he isn’t making an impact in the second-tier.
Bjarnason joined Villa from FC Basel in January 2017 and has gone on to make 54 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating nine goals. The 31-year-old has fallen behind Glenn Whelan, John McGinn, Conor Hourihane and even Mile Jedinak, making just two appearances since mid-January. Bjarnason has amassed only 16 minutes of Championship football in the last four months.
Smith will likely overhaul the squad this summer, cutting the deadwood and looking to tie down the club’s valuable assets. Bjarnason may be one of the players moved on if a suitor is identified as he’s surplus to requirements.
