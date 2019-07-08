Bin Zayed Group officials have a message for Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United have been linked with a £350 million takeover by United Arab Emirates’ Bin Zayed Group, led by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan – a distant cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour.
While the latest bidders keep insisting they keep doing everything necessary to seal a takeover, reports have emerged that there isn’t a bid on the table.
However, the Bin Zayed Group, via Dubai-based journalist Peter Redding of the Capital Radio UAE, has now put out a statement for Newcastle fans.
“Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves. We have completed every aspect required in a takeover process.
“Press claims of no bids or Premier League approval processes are simply untrue.
“The current owners have cooperated amicably throughout this process and if a deal is not forthcoming it will not be due to lack of effort from both parties.”
It will come as a relief for Magpies fans given that the club are yet to release a statement about the potential takeover.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley continues to irk the fan base with the majority of his decisions – the latest being allowing Rafa Benitez leave after refusing to agree with terms for a contract extension – and they all want him out.
A lack of quality investment over the years continues to hold the Saint James’ Park outfit back, but better days are certainly guaranteed should the Bin Zayed Group take over, and fans will hope their bid doesn’t fall through like several takeover attempts in the past have.