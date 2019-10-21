Billy Gilmour would be a good signing for Leeds

Leeds have been linked with a move for the Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour.
The talented youngster is need of regular game time and he hasn’t had that opportunity at the London club.
He has been linked with a loan move and Leeds could be the ideal destination for him.
Marcelo Bielsa could play a key role in his development. The Argentine is a top class coach who will help Gilmour improve as a footballer.
As for Leeds, the youngster will add depth and quality to the side.
The technically gifted midfielder has the talent to shine in the Championship and Leeds should take a punt on him.
The Whites could use some depth in their side. Leeds are chasing promotion this year and having quality depth could make all the difference.
Last year, Leeds suffered towards the end of the season because of injuries and their lack of depth. This year, Bielsa should look to make the necessary additions so that he can cope with injury problems.
Gilmour would be a superb signing for Leeds United and they should do everything in their power to make it happen.
If the youngster manages to impress on loan, the Whites could make a permanent move for him as well. A player of his calibre would certainly prove to be very useful in the long run.