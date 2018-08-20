Big decision for Marco Silva after Everton receive £22m bid for Ademola Lookman

According to reports from The Mirror, RB Leipzig have made an improved £22 million offer to sign Ademola Lookman from Everton this month.
Clubs in Germany and Spain can still sign players before the end of this month, and Leipzig are refusing to give up on landing Lookman permanently.
Everton have rejected two bids from the Bundesliga club already, and could well reject their third offer, although it would break their transfer record.
The fact that Leipzig are keen to make 20-year-old their record signing only indicates their serious intention about the player who impressed for them last season on loan.
Everton boss Marco Silva claimed that Lookman is the club’s present and future, but they have since softened their stance. The report claims Everton would let him go if they receive around £30 million.
Big decision for Silva
The 20-year-old joined Everton in 2017 and has appeared in a handful of Premier League games for the Toffees. He is a fantastic young talent, and the club doesn’t want to lose a raw talent like him who could develop into a top class player.
Lookman will have to remain patient for his chances, following the arrivals of Richarlison and Bernard. However, he could be seeking for regular action, and it remains to be seen how Everton treat his situation.
With Everton softening their stance on Lookman, who is on £23k-per-week wages, they could sell him if Leipzig can further improve their offer.