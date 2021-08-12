Big blow for Leeds as report claims Real Madrid now want to sign Matheus Cunha

Leeds United could now face competition from Real Madrid for Hertha Berlin ace Matheus Cunha, according to a report from Fichajes.

Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has recently been linked with a €25 million (£22m) move to bring the Brazilian attacker to Elland Road (Berliner Kurier).

Cunha would be an absolutely outstanding addition for Leeds.

However, it seems as though the Yorkshire outfit may well now have their work cut out if they are to sign the Hertha Berlin star.

Leeds blow as Real Madrid enter Cunha race

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that the La Liga giants want to prise the 22-year-old away from the German club this summer.

Missing out on the South American would be a big blow to stomach for Bielsa. He’s exactly the kind of player who could thrive in the Premier League.

Cunha racked up eight goals and eight assists in 28 games for Hertha last season.

He can play anywhere along the front line and is similar to Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian would provide extremely stiff competition for Patrick Bamford, but his ability to play wide and in the number 10 role would offer Leeds more variation to their attacking options.

£22m would be a great deal for the Whites. And Bielsa should not hesitate to bring the talented Brazilian to Leeds this summer.

However, with Madrid now in the race for Cunha’s signature, Leeds will have to go above and beyond to sign the Brazilian.

