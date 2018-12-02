Bielsa should sign Heaton to solve minor crisis at Leeds – opinion

After losing their No.2 goalkeeper to injury, Leeds United were linked with a move for Tom Heaton back in November and surely stand a great chance of bringing the Burnley stopper to Elland Road in January if they made their interest official. Newcastle’s Freddie Woodman is also reported to be on their radar, but he has significantly less experience.
As for Heaton, the England international could be available in January as he’s made only three appearances in all competitions for Burnley this season. Summer signing Joe Hart has been first-choice between the sticks under Sean Dyche, while Nick Pope recovers from a dislocated shoulder and could find himself second in the pecking order when fit.
His last appearance came all the way back in September and Heaton has been an unused substitute since. Leeds have Bailey-Peacock Farrell as their first-choice between the sticks, with the 22-year-old making 19 Championship appearances this season, but they lack an able No.2 after Jamal Blackman suffered a broken tibia.
William Huffer was named in the matchday squad for Leeds’ 1-0 win at Sheffield United, but he’s likely to be a stop-gap until the club sign somebody with more experience. Heaton could be perfect in that regard.
