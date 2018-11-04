Bielsa scouting Curtis, winger says he’s ‘not leaving’, Jackett denies any bids

According to TEAMtalk (h/t Portsmouth.co.uk), Leeds United are one of many clubs scouting Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis. The Republic of Ireland u21 international, who has represented his country at youth level on seven occasions, has been in fantastic form for Pompey and has developed many admirers as a result.
Curtis signed from Derry City over the summer and has gone on to make 15 appearances in all competitions for the League One outfit, scoring and creating 11 goals. Despite all the rumours surrounding his future at Fratton Park, the 22-year-old has no plans to leave Kenny Jackett’s side and took to Twitter to deny any suggestion of a departure.
Jackett, who took charge of Pompey in 2017, has also spoken out recently, denying that Portsmouth have received any bids for the winger. The 56-year-old was quoted a saying: “We have not received any enquiries, we have not received any bids and that’s where all the talking stops. When the bids come in they go to a board of directors at any club. But there hasn’t been anything.”
It’s a blow for Leeds, as the Yorkshire outfit had been credited with an interest in Curtis. Marcelo Bielsa has the talented Pablo Hernandez to provide creativity in the final third, but the Spaniard isn’t getting any younger and will need replacing eventually. It doesn’t appear likely to be the Portsmouth winger, however.
