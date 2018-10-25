Bielsa says Phillips ‘played very well’ against Ipswich Town

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa was full of praise for Kalvin Phillips, saying the defensive-midfielder “played very well” against Ipswich Town in Wednesday night’s victory. The Whites picked up a 2-0 win at Elland Road to go top of the Championship on goal difference and Bielsa was particular pleased with the efforts of Phillips.
As per Leeds Live, he said: “He played very well tonight. He played with a lot of confidence, he didn’t commit any mistakes. He was safe. He played well when he had the ball and he recovered the ball easily when we had to recover it”. The 22-year-old, who rose through the youth ranks to the Leeds first-team in 2015, has made 14 league appearances this season, scoring and creating two goals.
Phillips has made a total of 110 appearances for Leeds, contributing 16 goals, and finds himself a regular under the former Argentina head coach. Operating as a defensive-midfielder, he’s featured in every league game and played his part in helping Leeds keep a clean sheet against Town.
Nevertheless, in his post-match interview, Bielsa said he was happy to see his players kept the defensive mistakes down to a minimum, as Leeds’ form was wavering in recent weeks. After beating Preston North End on August 18, the Yorkshire outfit had managed only one league win until Wednesday.
They’re now back in business and will hope to continue such momentum when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Elland Road on October 27.
Stats from Transfermarkt.