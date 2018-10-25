Bielsa says ‘intelligent’ Hernandez was ‘very important’ against Ipswich

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says the “intelligent” Pablo Hernandez was “very important” against Ipswich Town on Wednesday night.
Leeds picked up all three points at home to the Tractor Boys, going top of the Championship table in the process, and Bielsa singled out a number of players for praise.
Hernandez, who had missed seven league games due to injury, made only his second appearance for Leeds since August and was outstanding at Elland Road.
The 33-year-old, who has made 87 appearances in all competitions for United since his 2017-move from Al Arabi, set up both goals in Wednesday’s 2-0 win and “played as if he was not injured”, according to Bielsa.
As per Leeds Live, the 63-year-old head coach said: “He was very important in today’s game. He played as if he was not injured and he was a very intelligent player during this game.”
Hernandez, who boasts four caps for the Spain national team, has made six Championship appearances this season, scoring and creating five goals. The talented winger has been a terrific servant for Leeds and could be key to their hopes of attaining promotion come May.
Currently top of the table with 26 points from 14 games, the Whites have won two and drawn one of their last four outings and are ahead of second-placed Middlesbrough on goal difference.
Stats from Transfermarkt.