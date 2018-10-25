Bielsa says Berardi has picked up a ‘muscular injury’ for Leeds

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa says Gaetano Berardi picked up a “muscular injury” in Wednesday’s win over Ipswich Town. The defender was brought down with a slide tackle in the 25th minute and was brought off after receiving treatment on the pitch. Stuart Dallas was brought on to replace him and United went on to pick up all three points at Elland Road.
Berardi hasn’t long returned from a knee injury that caused him to miss six Championship games and now he could be out of action again. Bielsa was asked about the severity of his injury and how it occurred on Wednesday night. As per Leeds Live, he said: “I think it’s a muscular injury, due to uncoordinated movement.
“He fell in an uncoordinated way. Provoked an important tension on the muscle and that’s why he couldn’t finish the game”. Berardi will be a big loss to Leeds. He’s made 122 appearances in all competitions since his 2014 move from Sampdoria, scoring and creating seven goals. The 30-year-old centre-back may have to undergo a scan to ensure his injury isn’t serious.
Despite the bad news to Berardi, it was a good night for Leeds as they went top of the Championship. United find themselves above second-placed Middlesbrough on goal difference, having won two and drawn one of their last four games. Leeds are the second-highest scorers (25) in the division and have the joint-second-best defensive record (11).
Stats from Transfermarkt.