Bielsa reveals whether Coyle will return to Leeds to solve crisis

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa admits he’s unsure if Lewis Coyle will return to Elland Road to solve their crisis at right-back. The 23-year-old is currently on loan with Fleetwood Town and could be recalled as emergency cover.
Luke Ayling picked up an injury against Nottingham Forest on October 27 and was replaced just 25 minutes into the game. He’ll be absent for Sunday’s Championship clash with Wigan Athletic and could be out for some time.
Bielsa is short of cover at right-back, with a number of potential replacements also struggling with injuries, but the Leeds boss said he may have to resort to a makeshift option in defence for their trip to the DW Stadium.
Coyle is also an option. His preferred position is on the right-hand side of the defence. He’s racked up 15 appearances in all competitions for the League One outfit this season. Bielsa, however, played down the idea of bringing him back to Leeds when asked.
The Whites manager said to Leeds Live: “I can’t give you a positive answer, nor a negative one. What I can tell you is Dallas played well as a left full-back, as did Shackleton. From January we will have the possibility to get back our four injured players. Berardi, Bamford, Ayling, Brown.”
Ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Wigan, Bielsa could consider Stuart Dallas or Jamie Shackleton to fill the position on a temporary basis. Leeds are favourites to pick up all three points and could go top of the Championship with a win at the DW Stadium.
