Bielsa confirms injury blow to Berardi, out for ‘a lot of time’

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Gaetano Berardi will be out for “a lot of time” after a muscle and tendon problem. The 30-year-old has not long returned from a lengthy layout that saw him miss six league games this season, and now he’s set for another period on the sidelines.
Berardi was forced off after 27 minutes against Ipswich Town on October 24 and would miss Leeds’ meeting with Nottingham Forest three days later. Bielsa revealed he could be absent for some time and can’t quite explain the problem that keeping the defender out of action.
As per Leeds Live, he said: “(It will be) a lot of time. It’s not a simple injury. I don’t know how to explain it; the level of the tendon, the muscle, went to the other way, as if the muscle had turned around the tendon.
“But I will ask the head of the medicine department to give you the information because I know I made a mistake explaining it. I’m just repeating what I’ve been told and maybe I’m not precise enough in my explanation.”
Berardi joined Leeds from Sampdoria in 2014 and has gone on to make 123 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating seven goals. The Swiss international, who has two years remaining on his current deal at Elland Road, has made eight Championship appearances this season and has been a key player in the club’s success.
Liam Cooper and Pontus Janssen can operate at the heart of the backline in Berardi’s absence, as can Luke Ayling in a makeshift capacity, so Bielsa should be able to cope without the centre-back. Leeds are favourites to pick up all three points against an underachieving Wigan side on Sunday.
