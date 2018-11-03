Bielsa confirms ‘experienced’ Douglas ‘will play’ against Wigan

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed the “experienced” Barry Douglas “will play” against Wigan Athletic on Sunday.
Leeds travel to the DW Stadium to face the Latics over the weekend and look set to welcome back a defender who had been out of action for a number of weeks.
Douglas was a regular at left-back this season until he picked up an injury that sidelined him against Brentford (October 6), Blackburn Rovers (October 20), Ipswich Town (October 24) and Nottingham Forest (October 27).
Stuart Dallas and Tom Pearce have deputised for the Scotland international in recent weeks, but Douglas has now mounted a comeback.
As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa said: “Yes, he will play. I don’t make a comparison between players but I can tell you what his skills are. He has a very good left foot especially for the set-pieces and crosses.
“His inside pass is very good and associated play is also good and he combines well with his team-mates. He’s an experienced player and usually he always has a level of performance which the minimum is always good.”
Douglas joined Leeds over the summer on a three-year deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers and has gone on to make 11 appearances in all competitions, making three assists.
The 29-year-old has previously played for Livingston, Queens Park, Dundee United, Lech Poznan and Konyaspor, and now he’s trying to get Leeds into the Premier League.
Bielsa’s men are currently second in the Championship with 27 points from 15 games this season. If results go their way over the weekend, Leeds could find themselves top of the pile.
