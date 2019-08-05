Bielsa comments on Kemar Roofe’s imminent Leeds exit

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe is set to join Anderlecht this summer.
The attacker was a key part of Bielsa’s plans last season and he managed to score 15 goals for the Whites.
Eventually, the 26-year-old’s injury problems towards the end of the season cost Leeds their promotion.
It will be interesting to see how the Whites cope without him this season.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa has explained that he is not happy with the situation.
He said: “I can’t be happy if Roofe leaves. If I tell you this when the striker makes 15 goals last season, it would be stupid. But we have to adapt if it happens.”
Leeds United will have to bring in a quality attacker to replace Roofe now. They have been linked with a move for Ryan Kent.
The Liverpool winger could prove to be a good addition to the side but he is not a goalscorer like Roofe. Bielsa must look to sign a proper striker this summer.
It could be the difference between automatic promotion and play-offs for them.
The Whites will be desperate to play Premier League football next season and it will be interesting to see how they replace Roofe in the remaining days of the window.
The money shouldn’t be a problem for them as they will have the proceeds from Roofe’s sale.