Better than Pogba and Martial – Noble embarrasses Manchester United duo on Saturday

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble impressed in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Manchester United and embarrassed two of his opponents in the process. As per WhoScored, the Hammers legend (one chance created, one assist made) was better than Paul Pogba (zero chances created) and Anthony Martial (zero chances created) – two players who were hooked off by manager Jose Mourinho due to their poor performances.
It was West Ham’s second win of the season and saw them go 13th in the Premier League with seven points from as many games, just three points adrift of Manchester United. Noble out-performing Pogba and Martial will certainly irk Mourinho, but the overall performance of the side was to blame for the outcome.
United’s starting eleven was intriguing with Scott McTominay operate at the heart of the backline and Maurouane Fellaini in midfield. West Ham capitalised on the weaker opposition and Noble was at the heart of everything good. He made three tackles, more than Pogba, Fellaini and Matic combined, and made more passes (67) than any of his teammates. Noble was also adept at turning defence into attack, completing nine of 13 long balls attempted.
It’s also worth noting that only Matic made more touches (103) than Noble (81) on Saturday afternoon, highlighting how much influence he had at the London Stadium – a performance manager Manuel Pellegrini could be proud of.
