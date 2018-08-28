Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier was outstanding in Monday night’s 3-0 win over Manchester United. The 27-year-old was better than Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen when looking at some of the statistics – he won more aerial duels and was more accurate in his long-distance distribution (5/8) than the former (5/12) and created more chances than the latter.
According to Squawka, the England international boasted the most touches (64), most aerial duels (4), most chances created (3) and the second-most passes (44) at the time of his 75th-minute substitution. He’s picked up from where he left off with England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has gone from being the underdog to a real key player under Mauricio Pochettino.
Upon his arrival from Burnley in 2015, Trippeir found himself behind Kyle Walker in the pecking order. However, he forced his way into the first-team in 2016/17 and hasn’t looked back. The 27-year-old has made 78 appearances in all competitions for Spurs and is undoubtedly one of the best in his best in the Premier League.
Against Manchester United, he proved his worth and showed Pochettino that he deserves his starting place over Serge Aurier. Trippier could be in for a good season.
