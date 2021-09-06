New Betfred Promo Code & Free Bet Offer September 2021

The new Betfred promo code for September 2021 is SPORTS60 and it gets all new players £30 in Free Bets when they bet just £10 on any event.

September is a huge month for sport. There is the US Open, the Doncaster St Leger Festival, World Cup qualifiers and the Ryder Cup. Football fans also have four weekends of Premier League football plus the start of the UEFA Champions League.

In response to this a lot of online betting sites have released special offers for sports fans and Betfred have announced a new Betfred promo code SPORTS60 for September 2021 that will get all new customers £30 in Free Bets when they open an account.

Click Here to Claim £30 in Free Bets at Betfred

What Is the Betfred Promo Code?

All new online players at the Betfred betting site using the new Betfred promo code will be eligible for the ‘Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets’ welcome offer.

The welcome offer is simple to claim. All you need to do is type in the Betfred promo code SPORTS60 when you sign up. Then, credit your account with £10 to receive 3x more than your original outlay. You can then use this money to wager on both the Betfred site & app.

The same applies to all the codes featured in the table below. If you wish to sign up to Betfred Bingo and claim a free spin, for example, use the code BOUNCE.

Betfred Offers Betfred Bonus Description Bonus Code Betfred Sports Stake £10, get £30 in free bets Use Betfred bonus code SPORTS60 Betfred Casino Stake £10, get 50 free spins No code required Betfred Bingo Stake £10, get 5 free spins Use Betfred Bingo bonus code BOUNCE Betfred Vegas Stake £10, get 100 free spins Use Betfred bonus code VEGAS Betfred Lotto Bet £5, get £15 in free bets Use Betfred bonus code LOTTO Betfred Games Stake £10, get 50 free spins Use Betfred bonus code RR50

Click Here to Claim £30 in Free Bets at Betfred

How To Sign Up and Claim Your Free Bets

Registering to get your Betfred sign up bonus and redeeming your sports promo code is relatively simple.

Even so, to eliminate any chance of error, we’ve written a step-by-step guide detailing the entire process below:

Step 1: Go to Betfred Website or Download the App

Step 2: Input Your Personal Details

https://bit.ly/38RcAvb

Once you’ve agreed to the Betfred T&Cs, you’ll next be required to fill in your title, full name, and date of birth.

As soon as you’ve inputted those details, you’re free to continue on to the next section.

Step 3: Fill in Your Contact Details & Add a Security Question

On this page, you’ll need to input your email address, a registered telephone number, and you’ll also be asked to submit a security question that will enable you to regain access to your account should you ever be locked out.

Step 4: Key In (& Provide Proof of) Your Address

Simply fill in your current registered address in the space provided on-screen. Betfred, along with most other sports betting sites, will also require you to submit proof of residence in the form of a council tax bill, utility bill, or a letter from the bank.

Step 5: Redeem Betfred Promo Code

The final stage of the sign-up process is when you’ll need to enter your Betfred Promo Code.

All you need to do here is expand the ‘Add a Promo Code?’ section, and then input your chosen code into the box: SPORT60, in this case.

Why Join Betfred?

Betfred are one of Britain’s biggest and best known bookmakers, with high street betting shops and a great online website. They are famous for promotions and owner Fred Done refers to himself as the ‘Bonus King’ due to his never ending money back specials and bet boosts on almost every sporting event.

It was Betfred who invented the ‘Goals Galore’ both teams to score coupon and they continue to offer some of the best odds and markets online, especially for football bettors.

Betfred Betting App

The Betfred promo code for Spetember 2021 is available for both customers on desktop or who choose to bet via the Betfred betting app.

The app is available in the App Store, as well as on Android and has all the same features as the Betfred website, including In-Play Betting, Live Streaming and Cash Out.

Click Here to Download the Betfred Betting App

Betfred Free Bet Terms & Conditions

Using the Betfred promo code SPORTS60 entitles you to £30 in free bets on a £10 stake. However, there are a few terms and conditions to consider.

The minimum deposit required is £10; depositing £5 will NOT entitle you to £15 in free bets (and so on)

The first wager that you place must be to the value of £10, and the odds must be evens (2.0) or more (all markets included)

Your first bet needs to settle within 60 days, so don’t waste your free cash on a Premier League outright bet (title winner, for example) at Christmas – it won’t work

Your free bet will expire after 7 days – use it quickly!

The stake itself is non-returnable

You must not make the deposit using Skrill or Neteller (or any other e-Wallet) if you wish to claim this promotion

Betfred Free Bets

Betfred run loyalty schemes for all customers and in addition to the Bet £10 Get £30 welcome bonus, all players can collect free bets at the 2021 US Open throughout September.

Betfred Promotions

Here are the best Betfred promotions for September 2021:

Double Delight/ Hat Trick Heaven – when you place a prop bet on a soccer player to score a goal, should that player go on to bag a brace or a hat trick, your bet will double or treble in value in tandem. Ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo, or Romelu Lukaku vs. Norwich City, for example…

– when you place a prop bet on a soccer player to score a goal, should that player go on to bag a brace or a hat trick, your bet will double or treble in value in tandem. Ideal for Cristiano Ronaldo, or Romelu Lukaku vs. Norwich City, for example… Acca Insurance – if your 5+ ACCA loses by only one bet, Betfred will gift you a free £10 bet. For those of us who love to place ACCA bets, this is a great offer since experienced bettors will tell you that all but one of your 5+ accumulators coming in often feels like a regular occurrence.

– if your 5+ ACCA loses by only one bet, Betfred will gift you a free £10 bet. For those of us who love to place ACCA bets, this is a great offer since experienced bettors will tell you that all but one of your 5+ accumulators coming in often feels like a regular occurrence. NFL Double Delight – the gridiron equivalent of the soccer double delight bet mentioned above. If a player scores 2 or 3 TDs, Betfred will multiply your prop bet 2x/3x.

– the gridiron equivalent of the soccer double delight bet mentioned above. If a player scores 2 or 3 TDs, Betfred will multiply your prop bet 2x/3x. Free Bets for Eagles – a great promo for golf lovers during the Masters. Each time your chosen player sinks an eagle, you’ll be rewarded with a free £5 bet

Join Betfred Now & Get £30 in Free Bets