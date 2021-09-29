Betfred are Best Odds Guaranteed on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and all races at ParisLongchamp from 8am on the day of Europe’s richest horse race this Sunday.

Arc Weekend is the biggest meeting in the sport across the Channel. Top Flat thoroughbreds from the British Isles and beyond descend on Paris and the Hippodrome de Longchamp for two days of top class action. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Bois de Boulogne by the River Seine, the Arc creates equine legends.

Mill Reef, Alleged, Dancing Brave, Lammtara, Montjeu, Dalakhani, Sea The Stars, Treve and Enable are just some of the greats to win the race. The Arc de Triomphe betting this year sees Godolphin owned Epsom Derby and King George hero Adayar battling the Aga Khan’s mare Tarnawa, who has course experience on her side, for favouritism after being supplemented for the race.

The premier Flat race in France at ParisLongchamp over 1m 4f is the highlight of Arc Weekend. This year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe has a scheduled off time of 15:05 BST. That’s 16:05 local time. The Arc card also contains seven Group 1 races including one for pureblood Arabian horses. See the schedule in full below:

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Race Card – What’s On and When

13:15 BST – Prix Marcel Boussac – Criterium Des Pouliches (2yo fillies) over 1m

13:55 BST – Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (Grand Criterium) (2yo colts and fillies) over 7f

14:25 BST – Qatar Arabian World Cup (4yo+ pureblood Arabian horses) over 1m 2f

15:05 BST – Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (3yo+ no geldings) over 1m 4f

15:50 BST – Prix de l’Opera Longines (3yo+ fillies and mares) over 1m 2f

16:25 BST – Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp (2yo+) over 5f

17:00 BST – Prix de la Foret (3yo+) over 7f

Supporting races on the Arc de Triomphe race card include two juvenile events kicking the day off. After the big one, the Prix de l’Opera for fillies and mares always throws up a gutsy winner. The sprinters strut their stuff in the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp, while 7f specialists tackle the Prix de la Foret that ends the Group 1 action.

More on Betfred Best Odds Guaranteed

The Arc is one of the selected international horse racing events Betfred alludes to with its Best Odds Guaranteed. Take an early price from 8am on the day of the race and, if the starting price (SP) is bigger have the wager settled at the larger odds. BOG doesn’t apply to any ante-post bets, Lucky 15, Lucky 31 and Lucky 63 wagers. Tote and pari-mutuel bets aren’t covered by the guarantee either. The same goes for special markets, odds boosts and wagers placed with free bets. Rule 4 deductions may apply.