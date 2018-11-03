Blog Columns General Football News ‘Best in the league’, ‘Class’ – some fans praise Chester after Villa’s win over Bolton

3 November, 2018 Aston Villa, Bolton Wanderers, English Championship, General Football News


Aston Villa have been desperate to tie down James Chester to a new contract and the Welsh defender showed exactly why against Bolton Wanderers on Friday night. Chester pulled off an outstanding goal-saving clearance to preserve the home side’s lead and got himself on the scoresheet in the second-half to put the game to bed. Supporters were delighted with his performance and were full of praise on social media.

The 32-cap centre-back joined Villa from West Bromwich Albion in 2016 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances in all competitions. Chester, who started his career at Manchester United before stints at Peterborough, Plymouth, Carlisle United and Hull City followed, is now the club captain at Villa Park and led by example to end his side’s poor run of form.

Friday’s victory over Bolton saw Villa go 13th in the Championship table, four points off the playoff places. They had suffered three defeats in four games prior to the win and were closer to the drop zone than the top-six, but now Dean Smith’s men can be more hopeful. Chester certainly played his part at both ends of the pitch and deserves all the recognition he’s getting.

