Besikas want to re-sign Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny on loan – Agent

The representative of Mohamed Elneny has revealed that Besiktas are keen on extending the loan stint of the Arsenal midfielder.
The 27-year-old made the season-long loan move to Besiktas during last summer’s transfer window and he has since been a key player for them with 28 appearances across all competitions.
A report earlier this month suggested that the Istanbul outfit could seek to re-sign Elneny on loan for the second-year running as the Gunners may be unable to find a permanent buyer.
His agent Omer Uzun has now confirmed that the Black Eagles are keen on retaining the midfielder’s services and they could make a proposal to the north London side in the near future.
“We haven’t had an official meeting so far, but I know that the technical staff and Beşiktaş want to keep Elneny for another season,” he told in an exclusive interview with Al Khaleej Today.
“After the situation becomes clearer, they will start negotiations with Arsenal regarding the player’s future next season. Elneny is a very professional and good player. You can see this with the contribution he has made in this period.”
Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is likely to lose the services of Dani Ceballos when the Spaniard’s loan deal from Real Madrid expires at the end of the season.
In that case, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi would remain the only senior midfield options next term, suppose Elneny is loaned out again.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Willock are capable of featuring in the centre of the park but they have yet to gain Arteta’s trust.
Considering this, the Gunners boss may block Elneny’s departure in any form until the club find a replacement for the outgoing Ceballos.
