Bertrand Traore passes Aston Villa medical

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of the Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore.

According to Nicolo Schira, the player has now passed his medical with the Premier League club and the transfer is close to completion. The player will sign a four year deal with the club.





The Villans will pay around €21 million-plus add ons for the winger this summer.

Dean Smith needed to add more pace and flair to his attack and Traore could prove to be a useful option for his side. The former Chelsea player will complete Villa’s attacking trio alongside Grealish and Watkins.

The 25-year-old will have a point to prove in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if he manages to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact for Aston Villa.

The Premier League side barely managed to survive the drop last year and they will be looking to secure a top half finish this season.

They have had an impressive transfer window so far and it will be interesting to see how the new signings perform in the coming weeks.

Villa are now waiting for the work permit before they can sort out the final details of the transfer.