Bernardo Silva refuses Tottenham move as part of Kane swap deal

Bernardo Silva has no interest in moving to Tottenham Hotspur as part of a deal to bring Harry Kane to Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

Silva first came to Man City back in 2017 from Monaco, arriving in a deal worth up to €70 million.

He won the Premier League title and Carabao Cup in his debut season but made most of his appearances from the substitutes bench.

The following year was when he started to become a key figure at the Etihad Stadium.

He bagged 13 goals in all competitions for the Cityzens, winning the club’s Player of the Season award and helping them to the domestic treble.

However, with competition for places high on the wings, the Portugal international hasn’t been starting as often as he’d have liked.

In the last two seasons, he has started 45 league games out of a possible 76.

He already had to compete with Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres for starting places.

And, with the record arrival of Jack Grealish this summer, Silva is unlikely to get the game time that he is looking for.

Manager Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that the 27-year-old wants to leave.

However, according to The Athletic, the playmaker has no interest in transferring to Tottenham Hotspur in exchange for Harry Kane.

Man City have been relentlessly pursuing Kane this summer as they look for a new striker to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

However, negotiations are proving to be difficult, with Spurs reportedly asking for upwards of £150m for the Englishman.

A player-plus-cash deal has been suggested, with Silva mentioned as someone who could move to north London as a makeweight. It is believed that he would prefer a move to Spain.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been named as possible suitors, but it is doubtful whether either is financially capable of bringing the winger to La Liga.

