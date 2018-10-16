Bernard raves about Everton’s Richarlison

Everton summer signing Bernard had to wait to find full match fitness following his free transfer move from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer on the deadline day.
The diminutive winger has made his only start in the Premier League under Marco Silva, while his other four appearances have come from the bench.
The 26-year-old has already made a strong impression among the fans within such a short spell. He was absolutely brilliant in his first start in Everton’s 2-1 win over Leicester City.
Bernard is impressed with his compatriot Richarlison who joined in the summer from Premier League rivals Watford. The Brazilian forward joined the Merseyside club in a deal worth around £50 million, according to BBC Sport.
The 21-year-old took no time to settle down at his new club and has scored four goals in six Premier League games already. His impressive form has earned him a place in the Brazil national team, and Bernard is impressed with his rapid progress.
He has hailed him as a “great” player and said that he has all the qualities to shine in the Premier League.
“Richarlison is a really great player and really deserves the call up for the Brazil team,” said Bernard to the Liverpool Echo. “He has been doing well and has the characteristics to play well in the Premier League.”