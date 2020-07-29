Beren Cross provides latest update on Leeds interest in Joe Gelhardt

In the latest Q/A with Leeds Live, journalist Beren Cross has answered some of the questions from Leeds fans related to transfer updates and other issues.

When asked to comment on Leeds United’s interest in Wigan Athletic forward Joe Gelhardt, Cross said the 18-year-old is certainly the freshest name ‘which looks closest’.





At the same time, he has suggested that many names being linked with Leeds out there at the moment ‘are wide of the mark’.

The Whites have already signed Illan Meslier and Helder Costa on permanent deals. Jack Harrison is expected to sign this week as well, while Leeds are looking to sign Ben White as well.

He wrote: “Gelhardt is certainly the freshest name which looks closest, but it’s easy to overlook the names everyone knows about, who cost money. Meslier and Costa are already done. Harrison should get signed off this week or next, while, unsurprisingly, Ben White is the big target of the summer. Harrison will be another year’s loan. Led to believe many names out there at the moment are wide of the mark.”

Earlier this month, The Athletic journalist, Adam Crafton claimed that Leicester City were favourites to sign Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic but talks had stalled.

It was claimed that the fees discussed were some way below £1.5m. Phil Hay of the Athletic also claimed at that time that – “Leeds like Gelhardt.”

The 18-year-old has impressed this season for the Latics, who have gone into administration and may need to sell some of their star players.

The Sun claimed that the likes of Celtic, Tottenham, Southampton and Everton are all considering a move for the 18-year-old forward.