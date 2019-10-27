Benkovic should leave Leicester in January, Rodgers’ treatment to blame

Filip Benkovic has struggled for playing time at Leicester City and should consider a move away in January. The 22-year-old finds himself behind Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu & Wes Morgan in the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers and may have to leave the King Power Stadium for first-team opportunities.
Benkovic hasn’t played a single minute of football at senior level this season, instead turning out for the u23s – he’s been left out of the matchday squad in as 12 of Leicester’s game too. As per Transfermarkt, the Croatian international has made four appearances for the reserve team, two of which have come in the last nine days.
Since joining the Foxes from Dinamo Zagreb in 2018, Benkovic has made just one appearance in all competitions. The central defender spent last season on loan at Celtic (27 appearances between August 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019) and could opt for another temporary switch away from Leicester in the coming weeks.
Morgan is out of contract next summer and will need replacing ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, so it makes sense to keep Benkovic at the club. If Rodgers isn’t going to play him, Benkovic should seek a loan move for the remainder of the campaign.
