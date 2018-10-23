Benkovic says he’s ‘looking forward to playing beside’ Boyata for Celtic

Celtic defender Filip Benkovic says he’s “looking forward to playing beside” Dedryck Boyata, calling the centre-back “quality”. Benkovic recently returned from injury to play an hour against St Johnstone and a full 90 minutes on the weekend against Hibernian. Against Hibs, Benkovic lined up alongside Boyata and Mikael Lustig in defence, and was full of praise for the former.
As per the Evening Times, he said: “I am looking forward to playing beside him. Dedryck plays for the Belgian national team, which shows his quality. Every day in training, I watch his moves and I’ve learned a lot just from that I file away everything I learn from him in my head.
Benkovic joined Celtic on loan from Leicester City over the summer and has gone on to make four appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old, who has previously played for GNK Dinamo Zagreb, struggled for playing time with City and has opted for a temporary stay at Parkhead in bid to get minutes under Brendan Rodgers.
Injury problems have largely kept him sidelined, but he’ll be hoping his recent return to the fray will lead to a permanent place in the backline. Benkovic has stiff competition from the likes of Jozo Simunovic, Jack Hendry and Kristoffer Ajer, so all he can do is take the chances he gets with both hands.
Celtic are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, three points adrift of leaders Hearts after nine games this season. Only Livingston (5) have conceded fewer goals than the Hoops (6).
