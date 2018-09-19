Blog Competitions English Championship Benjamin Mendy praises Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds fans react on Twitter

19 September, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United


Leeds United won 3-0 against Preston North End at Elland Road in the Championship clash on Tuesday night.

After the game, Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy appeared to have taken some interest in Leeds.

The 24-year-old left-back was keeping a close eye on the Leeds game and took to Twitter to applaud former manager Marcelo Bielsa before interacting with Leeds supporters.

This brought out a funny reply from a Leeds fan who wrote ‘I’d have you at Leeds but Barry Douglas has been very good’.

Mendy jokingly revealed that he would be ready for action as standby if anything happens to Douglas.

Mendy, who was managed by Bielsa at Marseille, appeared to have enjoyed the game as Leeds maintained their unbeaten run in the Championship.

Some Leeds fans responded to his tweet urging him to join the Yorkshire club next summer.

The Whites maintained their position at the top of the Championship table, three points clear of second place Brentford. Liam Cooper scored the opening goal and Tyle Roberts scored his first two goals for Leeds to earn all three points for Bielsa’s side.

