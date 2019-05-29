Benitez wants Everton midfielder James McCarthy

According to TeamTalk, Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez wants to sign James McCarthy from Everton in the summer transfer window.
The Spaniard is yet to commit his future to Newcastle. However, in case he does sign a new deal with the Magpies, he would proceed with the idea of bringing the Everton midfielder to St James’ Park.
Newcastle have had been linked with a move for McCarthy before, but this time they have a good chance of signing him up.
McCarthy, who is on £50k-per-week wages at Everton, has struggled with injuries in recent years, and didn’t make a single appearance last season.
Marco Silva could allow him to leave the club this summer, and therefore the 41-cap Republic of Ireland international should be a much cheaper target now.
McCarthy has featured 228 times in the Premier League, and he is a player with loads of experience. However, given his recurrent injury problems in recent years, there will always be a fear about whether he will at all get back to his best, and thereby his signing could prove to be risky.