Benitez should sell Joselu

Joselu could be on his way out of Newcastle United this summer after struggling for form and playing time at St James’ Park. The 29-year-old made just two Premier League appearances in 2019 and hasn’t scored in the competition since August 2018. As a result of his woes, he’s fallen down the pecking order under Rafael Benitez and should be sold in the coming weeks.
He admitted in an interview with Marca that he could be leaving the North-East club, saying: “I have one year left at Newcastle, I have possibilities to move but it will depend on the new board that will come to the club.” According to AS, Alaves are looking at Joselu, but his struggles in England might put off the potential suitors.
Joselu joined Newcastle from Stoke City in 2017 and has gone on to make 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring just seven goals. The £40k-per-week striker international was a regular in his debut season but struggled to find the back of the net, scoring only four goals in 30 Premier League games which led to him losing his place in the side.
The Spaniard’s second season at Newcastle was worse than his first, ending in Joselu amassing a paltry 586 minutes of Premier League football. He’s scored only two goals in the top-flight over the last 18 months and spent the last few months of 2018/19 out of the matchday squad. He has no future at St James’ Park and should be moved on this summer.
