Benitez says ‘quality’ Schar is ‘doing really well’ at Newcastle

Rafael Benitez was full of praise for Fabian Schar, saying the “quality” summer signing is “doing really well” at Newcastle United. The Magpies signed Schar from Deportivo La Coruna over the summer and he’s impressed at the heart of the defence since returning to the first-team in recent weeks.
Benitez said to the club’s official website: “It was difficult, especially for Schär because he was not playing. To come and then show his level, it was not easy and it was a difficult time for the team, and he did really well.
“We knew about his quality on the ball and also something that we need to understand – the players need time to settle down in England, the tempo, the intensity, the physicality of the Premier League. For the new players, it’s always more difficult, and now he is doing really well.”
The centre-back had to be patient for opportunities earlier in the season, making just one Premier League appearance up until November, but Schar has since played in each of their last four outings. Newcastle aren’t short of options, with Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark all fighting for playing time, but United’s new recruit has worked hard to edge himself ahead of the competition.
Since coming back into the side, Newcastle have picked up three wins against Watford, Bournemouth and Burnley but came unstuck to West Ham United over the weekend. The Toon Army currently sit 15th in the league table with 12 points from 14 games, three points clear of the relegation zone. Benitez’s Newcastle side next travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Wednesday, December 5.
