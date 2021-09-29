Barcelona will look to bounce back from their defeat against Bayern Munich with a win over Benfica in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on Wednesday night at 20:00 pm BST.

The Spanish giants have made a mediocre start through the season and they have picked up just one win in their last four matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Benfica are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins in the league and they will fancy their chances against a vulnerable Barcelona side.

Benfica vs Barcelona team news

Benfica will be without Haris Seferovic and Mile Svilar due to injuries.

Barcelona are without Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, Ousmane Dembele and Jordy Alba due to injuries.

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Verissimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Pizzi, Weigl, Mario, Grimaldo; Silva, Yaremchuk, Nunez

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Pique, Araujo, Dest; F. de Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Coutinho, L. de Jong, Depay

Benfica vs Barcelona form guide

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last four matches against Benfica but they are in mediocre form right now.

The Spanish outfit have scored just four goals in their last four matches across all competitions and they will be lacking in form and confidence heading into this game.

Benfica have scored eleven goals in their last four matches across all competitions and they have the quality to cause problems for the Spanish outfit.

Benfica vs Barcelona betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Benfica vs Barcelona from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Benfica – 2/1

• Draw – 12/5

• Barcelona – 7/5

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

Benfica vs Barcelona prediction

Barcelona are the better team on paper but they are lacking in form. Both teams will be desperate for a win here and this should be an open game with a fair few chances.

Neither side are particularly solid at the back and a high scoring game could be on the cards here.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

