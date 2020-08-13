Benfica striker Carlos Vinícius a priority target for Wolves

Wolves are keen on adding to their attack this summer and they have identified the Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius as a target.

As per Mais Transferências, the Brazilian is a priority target for the Premier League side and they are planning to replace Raul Jimenez with him.





The Mexican has been linked with a move away from Molineux this summer and Vinicius wouldn’t be a bad alternative. The 25-year-old striker has done well for Benfica and he has the talent to succeed in the Premier League as well.

It will be interesting to see if Jimenez decides to move on this summer. He is in the peak of his career right now and if a top club comes calling, he is likely to be tempted.

Jimenez will want to win some trophies at this stage of his career.

The Mexican has been in fine form since joining Wolves and he is currently one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

Replacing him won’t be easy but signing talented players like Vinicius would be a step in the right direction. Also, a top-class coach like Nuno could help the Benfica player improve and develop into a star at Molineux.

The 25-year-old Benfica star scored 20 goals and picked up 5 assists this past season.