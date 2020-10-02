Benfica centre-back Jan Vertonghen reacts as Tottenham Hotspur sign Carlo Vinicius

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the season-long loan signing of Brazilian striker Carlo Vinicius from Benfica.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of striker Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica.#BemVindoVinícius ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2020

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is finally getting an addition to the striking department, and the 25-year-old is expected to come good.





Vinicius ended last term with 18 goals in 32 matches, emerging as the joint top goalscorer in the Portugal’s Premiera Liga.

The Brazilian will wear the jersey number 45 and hope to impress in order to seal a permanent move to Tottenham next summer.

Former Spurs star Jan Vertonghen joined Benfica in the summer and knows one or two things about Vinicius, and he took to Twitter to react thus after the North Londoners announced the striker’s arrival.

Tottenham will be playing in the League Cup, Europa League and FA Cup this term alongside their Premier League engagement, and signing a new striker will definitely come handy.

Harry Kane has been Spurs’ only natural striker over the last one year following the departure of Fernando Llorente’s, and having Vinicius come in to provide quality cover is huge.

The Brazilian can also play on the wings, and Tottenham have definitely done fine business so far in the summer transfer window.