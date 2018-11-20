Ben Woodburn isn’t getting action at Sheffield United because of former Liverpool youth player Mark Duffy

Liverpool are planning to recall Welsh starlet Ben Woodburn from his Sheffield United loan in January, according to Goal.
The 19-year-old forward has started just one Championship game since leaving Anfield for Bramall Lane on a season-long loan during the summer, coming off the bench on six other occasions.
Woodburn recently had his only competitive start in three months – a Liverpool under-23 Premier League 2 clash with Derby County last month – and a return to the club earlier than planned looks to be on the cards after the disappointing loan spell.
Despite all his talent and huge potential, 33-year-old Mark Duffy is the one standing in Woodburn’s way at Sheffield.
The veteran forward was released at 16 from Liverpool, and was forced to rebuild his career playing non-League and lower league football.
In 14 league games this term, Duffy, who still supports Liverpool till date has scored two goals and assisted another two, and with his form and contributions to the team who are currently fourth in the table, Woodburn doesn’t have a chance of breaking into the team.
The youngster’s growth and development has been dealt a huge blow, and with an option to recall him halfway through the deal included in the contract, Liverpool will most likely activate it in order to save the career of one of their most prized possessions.