Ben White sends out a message to Leeds United

Ben White has signed a new long-term deal with Brighton and he decided to send out a message to Leeds United.

The defender explained that Leeds will always hold a special place in his heart and it was a great moment for him to win a trophy with the Whites last season.





Speaking to the club’s media, White said: “It was an amazing year for me. The fans took me in like one of their own and they deserve a massive thank you because without them I wouldn’t have been able to perform how I did last season. It’s the best time of my life, winning a trophy, so they’ll always be in my heart, the players and staff that were there.”

White was on loan at Leeds United last season and he helped them win the Championship. The 22-year-old was a key player for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last year and the Argentine manager was desperate to sign the player permanently.

Leeds failed with two offers to sign the player and they went on to sign Robin Koch from Freiburg in the end.

It will be interesting to see how Ben White develops with Brighton now. He is highly rated at the club and he is expected to be a key starter for the Premier League side next season.

Brighton have decided to loan out Duffy to Celtic in order to accommodate White and the fans will be expecting big performances from the 22-year-old now.

Here is how the Leeds fans have reacted to the message.

